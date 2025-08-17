Pilots, Crew Engage In Romance At 35,000 Feet, Leaves Flight On Autopilot: Reveals Airhostess

According to media reports, a flight attendant named Cierra Mistt, in an instagram post made a shocking revelation about what sometimes happens at 35,000 feet during mid-flight. She said that once the plane reaches high altitude and is on autopilot, some pilots and flight attendants use the quiet time for romance.

Mistt explained that rules allow a flight attendant to enter the cockpit when one pilot steps out, so that others can use the restroom but sometimes these moments become opportunities for intimate encounters. She called it the “High Mile Club.”

According to Mistt, crew members arrange these encounters before the flight. A pilot flies the plane, then steps out, leaving the cockpit on autopilot.

A trusted flight attendant then goes in not just to help, but for secret romance. Mistt claimed that these meetings may take place right in the cockpit or in crew rest areas which are meant for rest purpose only.

While Mistt said such actions are not officially illegal, to which many people shared their concerns on social media. Some users found her story amusing, while others questioned whether it is safe or professional.

One of the instagram users commented, “Passengers have absolutely no idea what is going down in that flight deck,” highlighting how unaware flyers may be.

However, experts said that even if not breaking any laws, these behaviors raise questions about crew professionalism, safety rules, and what goes on behind the scenes during long flights. Airlines follow strict protocols to ensure safety, especially in the cockpit. Any distractions especially during flight can be risky.

As of now, there has been no official statement from aviation authorities or airlines about investigating her claims but the story has sparked debate on social media over Should rules be tightened? Should more oversight be added to cockpit access, even when on autopilot?