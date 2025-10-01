'LamborGheeni' Missed Out: The Viral Video That Has Everyone Asking If Porsche Now Sells Ghee | WATCH

A video of a jar of "Porsche Ghee" at a brand event has caused a stir, causing worldwide amusement, confusion, and speculation about whether the luxury sports carmaker is diversifying into an unexpected foray into the food sector.

The Viral Discovery

The video, which was also well shared across social media, captures an individual displaying a prominently displayed bottle "Porsche Ghee" within what seems to be a Porsche center. The product is labeled as "Clarified butter, good old, shudh desi, but not desi because it is produced in Hatta (Village in the UAE)."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The surprise coming together of a high-performance sports car brand that is world-famous for speed and style with a simple kitchen ingredient like clarified butter has caught people's attention in an instant. The caption accompanying the post asked: "Porsche makes ghee now??!!"

Reactions Online Vary From Sarcasm To Surprises

Posted on Instagram on September 26, the video has reached over 4 lakh views and set off a spate of creative and witty reactions from users:

Puns and Wordplay: Fans promptly came up with catchphrases such as "Ghee 3RS" and "No wonder Porsches are smooth."

Missed Opportunities: One common remark mocked, "Missed opportunity by LamborGheeni."

Creative Marketing: Another user joked with Porsche car names, proposing, "They should've produced butter and called it Porsche Makhan (Macan)."

Amusement: A user just said, "Roti goes Vrooooom!"

Fact Check: Is Porsche Really Selling Ghee?

In spite of all the worldwide hype and marketing creative possibilities, there is no word at the moment to confirm if Porsche has released ghee as a commercial product.

No Official Listing: Car and bike review websites and official platforms for Porsche, including its Dubai and Middle East centers (which were labeled by the artist), do not include "Porsche Ghee" in the list of official lifestyle or merchandise products.

Potential for Gift/Gimmick: The product is heavily rumored to be an isolated commemorative product, a promotional gimmick, or a thoughtful gifting element for a regional activity or a limited group of UAE clients.

The incident points to the virality with which a strange brand association can create viral material, whatever the authenticity of the product.

ALSO READ | 7 Hours Of Freedom? Leh Relaxes Curfew As Activist Sonam Wangchuck Faces NSA Charges In Rajasthan Jail