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  • /First 'Suhagrat Coach', now this? Viral train puja video sparks massive online backlash. Railways reacts

First 'Suhagrat Coach', now this? Viral train puja video sparks massive online backlash. Railways reacts

Indian Railways clarifies the viral video of a priest performing a Hindu puja inside a moving train coach. The luxury saloon car was booked via IRCTC for over ₹3 lakh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
First 'Suhagrat Coach', now this? Viral train puja video sparks massive online backlash. Railways reacts
Image Credit: Railways clarifies viral video after over Rs 3 lakh luxury IRCTC booking exposed.

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