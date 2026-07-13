/First 'Suhagrat Coach', now this? Viral train puja video sparks massive online backlash. Railways reacts

A clip showing an elaborate religious ceremony with the presence of both a priest and several worshippers inside a rail coach is creating heated debates on social media networks. In the wake of the recent 'Suhagrat coach' controversy, the Indian Railways has come up with a clarificatory statement regarding the incident.
Hello @AshwiniVaishnaw, was this approved by @RailMinIndia? If so, What is the procedure? pic.twitter.com/9VUJP53lJQ— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 12, 2026
In response to the queries about the conduct of any religious ritual on public transport, the Northern Railway clarified that the space in question was legally chartered, adding that the particular rail coach had been commercially booked for a total of more than Rs 3 lakh.
From the viral clip that circulated on the social media network X, it could be observed that the priest conducting a Hindu puja is shown sitting on the floor of the moving train coach and performing abhishek and other rituals. There are also many worshippers around him, most of them dressed in white clothes.
Northern Railway clarified that the rituals were not conducted in a regular passenger coach. However, the rituals were performed in a chartered saloon car, which is an exclusive private railway coach, typically utilised by VVIPs and railway officials. Such coaches are equipped with air conditioned bedrooms, dining rooms, kitchenette facilities, and washrooms.
As per the institutional transaction records issued by Northern Railway, the private coach was booked officially via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
“The Saloon Car was booked by IRCTC on 08.07.26. The party made an advance payment of ₹3,08,580 as a commercial booking. The Saloon Car was to be attached to Train No. 12926 Paschim Express on a one-way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on 10.07.2026,” Northern Railway's official communications desk clarified via X.
Railway officials closed the matter by emphasising that because the charter was entirely separated from the general public coaches, standard public transit codes were not violated, ensuring normal operations for the remainder of the Paschim Express.
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