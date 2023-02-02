Ramdas Athawale's 2019 Hilarious Video Goes Viral as Union Budget 2023 Sparks Meme Fest on Social Media - Watch

A meme fest has started after finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday (January 1). Social media is flooded with memes, especially Twitter. #Budget 2023, #Income tax and #Nirmala Sitharaman were some of the top trends on Twitter. During the budget session, the Finance Minister said that the world has considered the Indian economy as a shining star. She said that there are 7 priorities in this budget. The Finance Minister has also made a big announcement for the taxpayers. Now in the new tax regime, no tax will have to be paid on annual income up to Rs 7 lakh.

Amid reactions by various ruling and opposition party leaders, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's three-year-old reaction to the then Union Budget is going viral on social media. MoS Social Justice and Empowerment, Athavale reacted to the Union Budget 2019-20 in a hilarious style. Netizens are enjoying his simple analysis of the budget.

The Republican Party of India (A) President while hailing the budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "19-20 Budget is very nice budget, best budget, for middle-class people, scheduled class people, scheduled tribe people, OBC people and for farmers. This budget is also very nice budget."

Budgets are temporary. This budget reaction is permanent. (Video of 2019-20) pic.twitter.com/BmOjgjHbWl — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 1, 2023

The video shared on Twitter by @PuNsTeR™ has over 271K views. It has also garnered 3800 likes and over 600 retweets.

Union Budget 2023-24 is the last budget of Modi government 2.0. Nirmala Sitharaman, while talking about farmers said that emphasis will be laid on digital growth in the agriculture sector. The FM said that the government's focus is on creating new jobs.