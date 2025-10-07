Ramlila In Canada: 90-Minute Performance On Indian Mythology Amazes Foreigners

While Ramlila is common in India and Indonesia, Indian artists are now taking it to West as well including in Canada. A group named Team Dhishum has taken the magical experience to cities like Etobicoke, Brampton, Oakville, London, Richmond Hill and Ottawa. They staged a grand Ramleela Mahotsav at Toronto’s Sringeri Temple and in Ottawa’s Walter Baker Park. Organized by Radio Dhishum, the production captivated not only the Indian diaspora but also audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds.

The life story of Lord Ram was brought to life through a mesmerizing fusion of dance, drama, and music that touched the hearts of all who attended. With breathtaking sets, cinematic light and sound design, and modern VFX special effects, audiences were transported into the epic world of the Ramayan. Scenes such as the Ram-Ravan battle, Meghnath’s illusions, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka, Ram’s exile, Bharat-Milap, and Sita’s abduction left the crowd both spellbound and deeply moved. While in India, Ramlila is held across 9 days, in Canada, Somya Mishra-led team performs it in 90 minutes.

“Ramleela is not just a performance; it is the heartbeat of Indian culture, a timeless saga of love, courage, and devotion,” said Director Somya Mishra, who seven years ago brought this tradition to Canadian soil.

The audience praised the event for keeping children connected to their heritage, traditions, and moral values, despite the busy lives of immigrant families abroad. Over the past seven years, Ramleela in Canada has reached more than 700,000 people and continues to grow in popularity, becoming a cultural landmark for the South Asian community and beyond.