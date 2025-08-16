Ranchi Man Detained After Attempt To Climb Jagannath Temple, Arises Security Tension

In an incident which questioned the security arrangements at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a man from Ranchi, Jharkhand, attempted to climb the historic shrine on Saturday.

The individual, identified as Pancham Mahot, was spotted climbing the temple’s southern side and had managed to reach about 5 to 7 feet before being stopped by the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP). He was quickly brought down and handed over to the Singhadwara police station for questioning. (Also Read: Odisha: Threatening Graffiti Found Near Jagannath Temple, Police On High Alert)

According to officials, the man seemed to be mentally unstable during preliminary findings. A senior police officer confirmed that his condition is being examined, and further decisions will be taken after medical and security reviews.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has raised alarms at the temple. Only a few days ago, another man from Odisha’s Ganjam district climbed part of the temple, raising questions on existing security measures. (Also Read: Sacred Indian Temples Where Meat, Fish, Alcohol Offered As Prasadam)

These incidents have triggered fresh concerns about the safety of major religious sites in the region.

Devotees on social media are demanding the need to tighten surveillance and strengthen protection at the sacred shrine.