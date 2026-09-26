/Wild incident in Ranchi: Intoxicated monkey passes out inside liquor store after stealing alcohol | VIRAL VIDEO

A monkey lady made people talk about her in Ranchi, Jharkhand, after stealing and drinking alcohol from a bottle of a shop and falling asleep in the store premises. This odd situation gathered large crowds of people, and a specific rescue team was required to take the unconscious monkey away.
An odd event happened recently on Friday when a monkey invaded a liquor store located near the Block Chowk area in Ormanjhi. The workers of the store were shocked and fled away, locking the door after being bitten by the monkey, which ran inside the shop.
Having been left alone, the monkey seized a bottle of alcohol, drank all of its content, and got drunk instantly. Being affected by the alcohol, the monkey fell asleep right in the shop.
Monkey Enters Ranchi Wine Shop, Drinks Liquor Before Falling Asleep pic.twitter.com/urVMobD0gf— Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) September 26, 2026
The news about the drunken monkey quickly became known, and a lot of people started coming to the shop, where they gathered at the glass door of the store and wanted to have a look at the sleeping monkey, which turned out to be some sort of tourist site.
With the number of spectators increasing, and with the monkey still fast asleep, the store owners contacted wildlife and rescue services in the locality. The rescue team was called in to deal with the situation without causing any harm to the creature.
The rescue team successfully gained access into the shop and was able to take away the sleeping monkey. The whole incident has left everyone in the locality amused with pictures and videos of the intoxicated monkey being shared on social media platforms.
(Disclaimer: Zee News does not endorse or encourage the mistreatment or consumption of alcohol by animals. This report is based on a viral video and local eyewitness accounts shared on social media for informational and entertainment purposes only.)
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