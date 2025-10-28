Viral Video: Rat Hunts Bat Mid-Air For First Time In History; Scientists Detail 'Radar-Like' Kill

For the very first time, scientists have recorded on film a breathtaking moment: a typical rat at the entrance of a cave jumping in mid-air and snatching a mid-air flying bat. This unusual predatory activity, filmed in a German cave with infrared equipment, redefines the lives of both species.

The finding was released this month in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation.

Spys Out Rats Targeting Bats

The attack happened at the Segeberger Kalkberg Cave in Northern Germany, roughly 50 kilometers north of Hamburg. The cave is a key habitat for thousands of bats, such as Natterer's bat (Myotis nattereri) and Daubenton's bat (M. daubentonii), which play a key role in pest control and the ecosystem of the area.

Scientists tracked the cave between 2021 and 2024. They had placed a specialized counter with a custom-built landing platform for the bats. But the platform, to their surprise, turned out to be an ideal hunting ground for the rats. Infrared cameras, which capture images in perfect darkness, shot the unprecedented videos.

Mid-Air Predation: A 'Radar-Like' Technique

The brown rat (Rattus norvegicus)—an alien species in Germany—is observed on the platform. When a bat comes in to land or passes by flying, the rat gives an abrupt, vertical jump. It catches the bat right out of the air and pulls it down to the ground to be eaten.

For three years, researchers documented 30 attempts at hunting and 13 successful prey captures. This success is surprising since rats mainly hunt at night when their eyes are terrible.

Researchers surmise that the rats are employing their whiskers (vibrissae) to detect oscillation in air pressure due to the wingbeats of the bat. Such advanced hunting mechanism has been equated to a "radar system."

Implications For Ecosystem And Disease Risk

This is the world's first recorded time that rats have caught flying bats in flight. Though other cave animals consuming dead or grounded bats have been seen, aerial hunting like this is a new phenomenon.

Ecological Threat

Being an invasive species, the brown rat is highly dangerous. Scientists reckon that only a handful of rats would be able to kill thousands of bats in the colony. Because bats are crucial in keeping insects at bay and safeguarding crops, the loss of their numbers because of this new predator could topple the whole cave ecosystem.

Risk Of Disease Transmission

Aside from predation, rat-bat interaction is also a serious public health threat. Bats are carriers of many viruses, including coronaviruses and paramyxoviruses. When rats eat or come in contact with bats, they can catch zoonotic diseases, which may be "bridge carriers" for those diseases to reach humans.

Future Concerns And Conservation

This discovery is a grim warning. Researchers are set to deploy measures to curb the number of rats, for example, trapping and controlling access, in order to safeguard the weakened bat colonies. They emphasize the necessity of safeguarding the ecological equilibrium in such vital cave environments. The discovery underscores that the non-native rat species is a more formidable and insidious threat to wildlife than has been thought.

