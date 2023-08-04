Ratan Tata 'Almost Got Married In US'; What Stopped Industrialist's Wedding? Read Here

Ratan Tata, a name that not only makes Indians proud but also is admired around the globe by entrepreneurs, and business tycoons like Elon Musk. Ratan Tata is known for his groundbreaking works for the Tata group and stories about how he came up with various business ideas for the organization at a very young age on YouTube Shorts, Insta reels and other social media platforms.

Apart from his unconventional business ideas and tough decision-making, the personal life of Ratan Tata also intrigues the audience and many wonder why he did not get married. In a short audio clip from a podcast shared by Humans of Bombay, Tata shared how he almost got married while living in Los Angeles.

Why Ratan Tata Did Not Marry?

Ratan Tata openly admitted that he had several relationships but none turned into a marital bond. However, he once fell in love while he was living in Los Angeles and the girl was also going to join him in India when he returned to the country because of his ailing grandmother. However, the girl's parents did not allow her to move to India after the Indo-China war broke out and this led to Tata's almost marriage.



Though Tata looked for a partner however in his words, "But today when I look back, I don’t regret any of it, not even for a second." Tata spoke to Human of Bombay in 2020 where he spoke about living with his grandmother after his parent's divorce.

