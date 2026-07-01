/The 'Mexican Batman': Mysterious real-life vigilante catches bike thieves and duct-tapes them to poles

A mysterious person who has been referred to as the "Mexican Batman" is making rounds on social media as well as among the local law enforcement agencies. This anonymous vigilante has been operating in the darkness of Lagos de Moreno, which is located in the Jalisco State, and is hunting for alleged motorcycle thieves, binding them to utility poles using duct tape, and tagging them before disappearing into the night.
This bizarre story has been compared to the Dark Knight from DC Comics, engaging the imagination of the local population while initiating an intense search conducted by the state police in order to identify the vigilante.
Based on a report by the Daily Star, the modern-day vigilante dealing with the rising motorcycle theft has a ritualistic process. In the past two weeks, there have been at least five people identified, all of whom have been found tied to the roadside electrical or street-light poles using duct tape.
In order to guarantee total silence, the vigilante binds the mouth of the suspect with tape. But what makes these vigilante attacks unique is public branding:
The vigilante's act made the headlines on June 13, after which commuters found out about a lone man being taped up to a pole with a cardboard indicating him as a criminal. What started off as a single incidence of street justice soon turned into a planned strategy, after similar incidents were noticed in the following days. Pictures and videos of the bound suspects went viral on Mexican social media sites; some people praise him for cleansing the streets, whereas others fear for the breakdown of the rule of law.
Though the vigilante's acts may be popular on social media, they are considered criminal violations in the eyes of the law. According to the Jalisco State Police, the men who were tied to the poles are classified as crime victims, irrespective of whether they are criminals or not.
The State Security Secretary, Juan Pablo Hernández, reported that there are five verified cases connected to the "Mexican Batman." Though the victims have been safely recovered and taken to hospitals, a search for the vigilante has officially begun.
Two suspects' vehicles have already been spotted that the vigilante uses to kidnap and tie up the victims. The police have warned that though he claims to fight the crime on the streets, he goes against the state authority and commits the acts of kidnapping and assault.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.