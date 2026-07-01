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The 'Mexican Batman': Mysterious real-life vigilante catches bike thieves and duct-tapes them to poles

A mysterious real-life "Batman" vigilante in Mexico is hunting down bike thieves, duct-taping them to street poles, and branding their faces.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
The 'Mexican Batman': Mysterious real-life vigilante catches bike thieves and duct-tapes them to poles
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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