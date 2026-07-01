/The 'Mexican Batman': Mysterious real-life vigilante catches bike thieves and duct-tapes them to poles

The vigilante's act made the headlines on June 13, after which commuters found out about a lone man being taped up to a pole with a cardboard indicating him as a criminal. What started off as a single incidence of street justice soon turned into a planned strategy, after similar incidents were noticed in the following days. Pictures and videos of the bound suspects went viral on Mexican social media sites; some people praise him for cleansing the streets, whereas others fear for the breakdown of the rule of law.