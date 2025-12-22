'Reel Star': Barmer Collector Tina Dabi In Crosshairs With College Students

Tina Dabi Called 'Reel Star': Barmer Collector Tina Dabi, who often shots into headlines for her ground inspection and action - all recorded on cameras and many times posted on her social media handles, is at the centre of a controversy once again. Barmer college students are protesting against a fee hike, and they accused Dabi of beinga 'reel star' after she did not meet them after hours. In a viral video, the students alleged that they were waiting on an empty stomach since morning, but the collector kept them waiting.

The controversy is said to have started during a sit-in protest against a rise in examination fees at Maharana Bhupal College (MBC) Girls College in Barmer. A video circulating from the demonstration shows students demanding a meeting with District Collector Dabi.

Tensions reportedly rose after some protesters referred to Dabi as a “reel star,” a remark seen as a reference to her strong presence on social media. The situation allegedly intensified when students declined to call off the protest and insisted on meeting her, leading to a confrontation with the police.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Although social media posts alleged that four students were taken into custody, both the police and the district administration denied these claims.

Students of #Barmer College were protesting against the Fee Hike and wanted to meet collector Tina Dabi.

Police: Madam is busy. She can not Meet you now. She is your role Model.

Students: She is not our Role Model, She is Reel Star.

Police: Now we will arrest you for saying this.… https://t.co/3dorDcPNzG pic.twitter.com/HXGC9YNwZL — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) December 20, 2025

Responding to the incident, Dabi stated that the issue lay solely between the students and the University of Jodhpur, and that the district administration was not involved.

Dabi told the Indian Express that the university vice-chancellor has assured the students that the fee hike would be rolled back. She said that while the SDM and the tehsildar met the protesting students, they insisted on meeting Dabi. "The students were then taken to the police station for a discussion because they were blocking the road," she said.

The Barmer police also rejected the reports of detentions, attributing the allegations to 'notorious students who wanted to create social media buzz through this incident', reported the Indian Express.