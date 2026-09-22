Think of earning through the simple act of licensing your facial portrait as a template for AI-generated digital characters. In China, there is an emerging industry of creating short films and advertisements using generative AI and digital production companies where regular people license their faces for money.
What was confined within the circles of confidential talks among film and television industry members has now moved online and onto digital platforms, bringing users and AI creators together.
The user registration process: The first step involves signing up for face-licensing platforms where you verify your identity and create a digital actor profile for producers to access.
Payouts in reality: As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), some users have reportedly earned more than 2,500 yuan (approximately $370 or Rs 31,000) within just three days after using their portraits across different ad campaigns.
Varied prices: While most face-licensing platforms like ActID offer relatively lower payments per episode, top-notch listings in specialized marketplaces could earn you thousands of dollars depending on the uniqueness of the facial portrait.
Though the advanced capabilities of generative AI make it possible to generate fully synthetic characters, producers deliberately search for human faces for some specific reasons.
Authenticity and diversity: The goal is to find unique, distinctive, or elderly faces that the generators are unable to replicate.
Efficiency of production: Instead of casting actors to shoot physically, AI productions make use of human faces as raw data from which to create micro-dramas quickly.
Whereas making money through selfies may seem attractive, security experts point to many serious privacy and control risks of such practice in the future.
Lack of control: The licensing of one's face for particular projects does not mean that the altered images of your digital self will not end up in public space.
Privacy concerns: Legal experts draw a very important line between giving consent for the participation in the commercial projects and providing facial data for AI.
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