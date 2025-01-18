Retired IAS Officer Assaulted By Bus Conductor Over Rs 10; Watch

The conductor involved in the incident has been suspended by Jaipur City Transport Services Limited for inappropriate behaviour.

A retired IAS officer was reportedly assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur after he refused to pay an additional fare of Rs 10, according to police on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday when the officer was not dropped off at the correct bus stop, prompting him to refuse paying the extra charge. A video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

The confrontation escalated when the conductor of the low-floor bus pushed the retired officer. In retaliation, the officer slapped the conductor, after which the conductor allegedly attacked him. The retired officer, RL Meena (75), was supposed to get off at the Kanota bus stand on Agra Road, but the conductor failed to alert him, and the bus continued to the next stop at Nayla, said SHO Kanota, Uday Singh.

Meena filed an FIR against the conductor, Ghanshyam Sharma, at the Kanota police station on Saturday. In response to the incident, Jaipur City Transport Services Limited suspended the conductor for his misconduct.



(With PTI Inputs)