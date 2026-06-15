/Rs 10 LPA To Rs 80 LPA: How this woman used ChatGPT and a 5-step AI strategy to land a high-paying remote job | VIRAL VIDEO

Amid intense competition in the labour market, where conventional resumes become victims of applicant tracking systems, there appears to be another way of searching for employment. Recently, Instagram user Ritu Maurya published a video about herself having increased her yearly pay from ₹10 lakh to ₹80 lakh over a year working remotely.
Contrary to regular approaches involving job portals and batch application of vacancies, Maurya has developed an innovative plan that combines artificial intelligence, prototyping skills, and network building to showcase competence in advance of interviewing for a desired position.
According to the author's video guide, job seekers can follow these steps to succeed:
Finding the desired employer: Initially, one is supposed to determine the right company that a candidate would want to work for and read the requirements for the suitable job vacancy. Importantly, a person does not have to wait for a particular job opening since the only purpose here is to learn what exactly the company expects from applicants.
Project concept idea from ChatGPT: After comprehending the job parameters, the next stage is to utilize ChatGPT to assess the job description. The ChatGPT software is used to develop a unique project concept and accompanying instruction sets needed to create it.
To implement the Maurya's approach, the essential part is about translating abstract skills into something concrete. According to Maurya, one can use Emergent.sh, which is an AI-based development platform, to create prototypes.
Specifically, Maurya mentions that the platform helps in going through all the stages of development, including planning, programming, debugging, and deploying. Therefore, with the assistance of such a tool, one is able to create a fully operational prototype despite not having many technical skills.
Nevertheless, Maurya highlights that this will be the first iteration. In order to become truly impressive, the candidate should consider their work as a genuine product and improve its functionality with several iterations before it is ready to submit.
With the project now complete, it's time for the final step, which involves distribution. Instead of submitting the project to an impersonal job application email, Maurya recommends communicating directly with a hiring manager.
The candidate can do so by sending a message stating clearly that the tool was created to solve a particular problem associated with the position or organisation. Further, she recommends creating a video demonstration of the project and uploading it to LinkedIn, then pinning it to one's profile.
As Maurya notes, such an approach reflects the new reality of modern recruitment, where job applicants are leveraging AI-powered tools to showcase their problem-solving skills outside the conventional résumé format.
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