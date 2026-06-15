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  • /Rs 10 LPA To Rs 80 LPA: How this woman used ChatGPT and a 5-step AI strategy to land a high-paying remote job | VIRAL VIDEO

Rs 10 LPA To Rs 80 LPA: How this woman used ChatGPT and a 5-step AI strategy to land a high-paying remote job | VIRAL VIDEO

Cracking the remote job market: How Ritu Maurya used ChatGPT and Emergent.sh to scale her salary from ₹10 LPA to ₹80 LPA without traditional applications.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Rs 10 LPA To Rs 80 LPA: How this woman used ChatGPT and a 5-step AI strategy to land a high-paying remote job | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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