/'Road stolen within hours': Viral video exposes bizarre cement heist

A video doing the rounds on social media this week has left the internet equal parts amused and appalled as footage shows a stretch of freshly laid road being dug up and carted away in buckets and utensils by locals, before the cement had even had a chance to dry. The clip which is going viral on social media, along with the caption "People caught stealing cement from a newly laid road before it had even dried." It quickly spread across platforms, picked up by regional outlets and reposted widely on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
In the footage, a road under construction is visible only half-finished, with several people seen crouched on the unset section, scooping out wet cement from the surface and packing it into containers to carry home.
The visuals suggest the theft happened in broad daylight, with no apparent hesitation from those involved a detail that's driven much of the online reaction.
A newly laid road wasn’t even dry yet and people were already stealing cement from it. pic.twitter.com/RPhUnaxujb— Gems (@gemsofbabus_) September 22, 2026
Unsurprisingly, the video has triggered a wave of disbelief and dark humour online. Commenters have pointed to it as yet another example of public infrastructure being sabotaged almost as soon as it's built, with several drawing comparisons to a string of similarly bizarre incidents from around the country, from villagers rolling up a poorly laid road "like a carpet" to expose shoddy contractor work, to reports of an entire stretch of road vanishing overnight in Bihar after being ploughed over for farmland.
While the exact location and the identities of those involved in this particular video remain unconfirmed, the incident taps into a recurring frustration in India around rural road construction poor material quality, contractor negligence, and now, quite literally, materials disappearing before a project is even finished.
Whether it turns out to be theft for personal use or a form of protest against slow, shoddy construction work, the video has once again put the spotlight on how public works projects are executed and safeguarded on the ground.
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