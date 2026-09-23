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'Road stolen within hours': Viral video exposes bizarre cement heist

In the footage, a road under construction is visible only half-finished, with several people seen crouched on the unset section, scooping out wet cement from the surface and packing it into containers to carry home.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
'Road stolen within hours': Viral video exposes bizarre cement heist

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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