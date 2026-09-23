/'Road stolen within hours': Viral video exposes bizarre cement heist

A video doing the rounds on social media this week has left the internet equal parts amused and appalled as footage shows a stretch of freshly laid road being dug up and carted away in buckets and utensils by locals, before the cement had even had a chance to dry. The clip which is going viral on social media, along with the caption "People caught stealing cement from a newly laid road before it had even dried." It quickly spread across platforms, picked up by regional outlets and reposted widely on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.