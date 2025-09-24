A video of a luxury Rolls-Royce Ghost stranded on a waterlogged road in Kolkata has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion about the city's infrastructure and the broader impact of recent torrential downpours. The incident occurred amidst heavy rain that has inundated the city and caused significant disruption.

Viral Video Shows Abandoned Luxury Car

The video, which was shared on Instagram, features a silver and blue Rolls-Royce Ghost stranded in the center of a floodwater-covered road. Other cars, such as a motorcycle, are seen driving around the luxurious vehicle, which is immobile. Tree branches can also be seen lying on the hood of the car, implying that the car could have been trapped by the storm's frenzy.

Heavy Rainfall And Flooding Ground The City

The accident happened during one of Kolkata's biggest rains in 37 years. The heavy rain has resulted in widespread city flooding, with major disruption to public transport, including some suspension of services. The mayhem has also had a human cost, local authorities reporting at least 10 rain-related fatalities. The floods have wreaked havoc on daily life just days ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

Social Media Spars Over Infrastructure And Global Warming

The viral footage of the abandoned Rolls-Royce soon became a target for public anger. On social media sites, people posted messages of outrage and sorrow at the city's bad infrastructure. One person commented, "Harsh reality of Kolkata roads."

The discussion also broached wider topics, with one commentator attributing the incident to global warming. "This flood came and inundated Kolkata. we're all causing global warming," the user commented, pointing to the frequency of weather extremes. Another user deplored the disparity between India's rising volume of luxury imports and its "poor roads with potholes and traffic jams."

