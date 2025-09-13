'Rs 10,000 In Words, Rs 0 In Wallet': LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate On Intern Exploitation; Woman Calls It 'The Stipend Trap'

A LinkedIn post by a young content writer has gone viral, sparking a widespread debate on the treatment of interns in India and the problem of unpaid or delayed stipends.

The woman, who worked as an intern at a start-up, revealed that she was promised a stipend of Rs 10,000 for two months. She claimed that she worked sincerely, meeting deadlines, writing regularly, and balancing multiple tasks. However, even months after completing her internship, she said she is still waiting to receive her payment.

“This isn’t just my story. Many interns in India face the same reality—promised stipends that never come, verbal agreements with no legal standing, and little accountability from companies,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Her post drew attention to a larger issue faced by thousands of interns across India. She highlighted that, according to a survey conducted by TimesJobs, nearly 72% of interns feel exploited during their internships, with many receiving little to no financial support despite contributing significantly to company projects.

'The Stipend Trap'

The woman also shared her frustration in a creative way by posting an article-like note titled “Rs 10k in words, Rs 0 in wallet: The Stipend Trap.”

She compared her internship experience to running on a treadmill, “constant motion, endless running but getting nowhere. Completing deadlines was like increasing the number of inclines on the treadmill, but at the finish line: nothing, Just a realisation that I was running for free and chasing the non-existent salary,” she wrote.

(Also Read: Street Artist Uses Puppet’s Tiny Hands To Paint, Amazes Internet With Marionette Painting Skills)

Calls for Stronger Legal Protection

Her post also highlighted the lack of legal protection for interns in India. Unlike the United States, where internships are regulated under the Fair Labour Standards Act (FLSA), India still lacks strong legal protection for interns, she wrote.

The viral post has triggered a wider discussion on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, with many professionals sharing their own experiences of unpaid internships.

One user commented, “For real, thanks for putting this out.”

The online debate has reignited calls for stricter regulation to ensure fair treatment and timely payment for interns in India.