Rs 11 lakh just for visa? What it really costs to study in France – Viral Rs 44 lakh breakdown will shock you

Study in France: A video shared by an Indian student named Raine has gone viral on social media, where she explained the total cost of her education in France. In the clip, she broke down her expenses from university fees to visa requirements and gave netizens a closer look at what studying in Europe can actually cost.

She claimed her total spending for a three-year course stands at around Rs 44 lakh. The amount soon triggered a debate online, with users divided on whether studying abroad at this cost is worth it or too expensive for most families.

University fees form the biggest share

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According to her, the largest expense was university tuition fees. She said her three-year programme cost nearly Rs 32 lakh.

In addition, French visa rules also require students to show financial proof. She had to maintain a bank balance of around Rs 11 lakh to meet visa conditions. This amount is not directly spent but must be shown as proof of financial stability.

Other expenses beyond tuition

The student also listed several additional costs that are part of the process of moving abroad for studies. Visa and flight tickets together cost around Rs 60,000. A forex card loaded with around Rs 80,000 was also needed for initial expenses after arrival.

She also spent around Rs 6,000 on document verification processes such as attestation and apostille. She mentioned that she did not use any consultancy services, which helped reduce her overall cost.

Online reactions and debate

Once the video went viral, it led to a wide range of reactions. Some users said the total cost was too high and questioned whether such an expense is practical. Others called it a heavy financial burden for middle-class families.

At the same time, several users appreciated her transparency and said the breakdown helps others understand the real financial planning required before studying abroad.

Growing trend of studying abroad

In recent years, more Indian students have been applying to universities in Europe, Australia and North America. Social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube have also become spaces where students share not merely lifestyle updates but also the financial reality behind studying overseas.

These debates are helping many aspirants get a clearer idea of costs before making long-term decisions about education abroad.

Total cost breakdown shared in the video

The student’s breakdown included:

University fees (3 years): Rs 32,00,000

Visa-required bank balance: Rs 11,00,000

Visa and flight tickets: Rs 60,000

Forex card: Rs 80,000

Document verification (attestation/apostille): Rs 6,000

Consultancy fees: Re 0

She said students who use consultancy services usually end up spending more due to additional charges.