/Rs 35 per kilo to Rs 25 lakh a year: The rice business that started with a 'no' to TCS

A post making the rounds on X has people rethinking what a "safe" career choice actually looks like.
It's about a man who skipped a campus placement at TCS the kind of job most engineering grads would jump at without a second thought to go start a rice business instead.
The story comes from X user Ankit Pandey, writing about a friend of his.
People around him at the time warned that walking away from TCS would be the biggest mistake of his life. He didn't listen.
Instead, he started sourcing rice directly from farmers across several villages and states, cutting the usual chain of middlemen out entirely.
Here's how the business works, according to Pandey. The rice is bought straight from farmers at around ₹35 a kilo.
My friend got a placement at TCS.— Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) July 24, 2026
He rejected it.
Everyone said he was making the biggest mistake of his life.
Today, he earns around ₹25 lakh a year selling rice.
He buys rice directly from farmers across multiple villages and states, cleans it, packs it under his own… pic.twitter.com/93Ih45YckG
Cleaning, packaging and transport add another ₹5, bringing the total cost to ₹40 a kilo.
From there, it's sold under his own brand to retailers for ₹50 a kilo, and those retailers turn around and sell it to end customers for somewhere between ₹55 and ₹57.
That leaves him with a margin of roughly ₹10 per kilo not huge on its own, but it adds up fast at scale.
And scale is exactly what he's built. He's now supplying close to 200 retail shops and moving about 200 quintals 20,000 kilograms of rice every single month.
Do the math on that, and Pandey says it works out to close to ₹25 lakh a year.
Worth flagging: none of these figures have been independently verified.
They're simply what was shared in the original post.
Even so, the story spread quickly and got people talking. Plenty of users were genuinely impressed that he took the leap at all, arguing that building something of your own can outpace a salaried job over the long run.
Others were a bit more cautious, pointing out that running a business means constantly juggling costs, logistics and shifting demand and that one person's numbers don't automatically translate to someone else's experience.
Either way, it's fed into a much bigger conversation happening online these days: whether the traditional, "safe" career path is really as safe as it seems anymore, or whether calculated risks sometimes pay off in ways a 9-to-5 never could.
Most commenters, though, were quick to add a caveat — entrepreneurship isn't a guaranteed win, and what worked for one person won't necessarily work for the next.
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