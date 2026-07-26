Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /Rs 35 per kilo to Rs 25 lakh a year: The rice business that started with a 'no' to TCS

Rs 35 per kilo to Rs 25 lakh a year: The rice business that started with a 'no' to TCS

People around him at the time warned that walking away from TCS would be the biggest mistake of his life. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Rs 35 per kilo to Rs 25 lakh a year: The rice business that started with a 'no' to TCS
Image Credit: twitter handle @iamankitpande

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking response on violence and alleged pellet gun use during the CJP protest
CJP protest3 min ago
2
man left tcs for rice business4 min ago
3
Maharashtra TET paper leak26 min ago
4
Hardik Pandya29 min ago
5
The Traitors50 min ago