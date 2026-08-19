/Rs 60 vs Rs 1,096: One plate of pani puri, Two cities, and a massive reality check

A Russian influencer who once poked fun at the price of pani puri in Mumbai has now admitted she may have judged too soon, after coming across a far pricier version of the snack in Dubai.
Irina Rudakova, a Russian model, actress and reality TV personality based in India, first drew attention online after a video she posted on July 24 went viral. In the clip, she had visited Lokhandwala Market in Mumbai and asked a street vendor the price of a plate of pani puri.
When the vendor quoted Rs 60, Rudakova reacted with visible surprise, repeating "60 rupees, 60 rupees" while playfully questioning why it cost that much.
Her reaction sparked plenty of chatter online at the time, with the video making rounds across social media.
Interestingly, Rudakova's pani puri story didn't end there. In a follow-up video posted on August 1, she was seen actually trying the snack, and admitted in her caption that she had genuinely enjoyed Mumbai's version of it.
Now, roughly three weeks after her original video, Rudakova has posted another update, this time from Dubai, walking back her earlier comments entirely. In a 42-second clip filmed at Terminal 1 of Dubai's airport, she is seen standing near a stall selling pani puri priced at 42 UAE dirhams, which comes out to roughly Rs 1,096 for a plate.
In the video, Rudakova says, "Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market.
I complained a lot about it. Now I am at Terminal 1 in Dubai. Here pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is Rs 1,096."
The stark price difference between the two cities has amused social media users, many of whom pointed out just how affordable India's street food scene is by comparison, especially against the inflated prices often found at international airports.
Rudakova, who moved to India at the age of 20 to pursue a career in modelling and entertainment, has built a following for her candid, often humorous takes on everyday life and culture in India.
This latest video appears to have struck a chord once again, adding a light-hearted, full-circle twist to her original pani puri story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.