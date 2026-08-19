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  • /Rs 60 vs Rs 1,096: One plate of pani puri, Two cities, and a massive reality check

Rs 60 vs Rs 1,096: One plate of pani puri, Two cities, and a massive reality check

In the video, Rudakova says, "Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Rs 60 vs Rs 1,096: One plate of pani puri, Two cities, and a massive reality check

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Rs 60 vs Rs 1,096: One plate of pani puri, Two cities, and a massive reality check
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