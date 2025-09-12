Advertisement
SECURITY GUARDS

Rs 8,000 Per Month And ‘They Want Me To Fight A Terrorist With Stick’: Security Guard’s Reaction Sparks Debate | Video

A video of a security guard’s reaction to a couple’s objection has gone viral on Twitter. “They want me to fight a terrorist with a stick,” he said in the video. It has sparked a widespread debate about the expectations placed on security guards.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 07:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rs 8,000 Per Month And ‘They Want Me To Fight A Terrorist With Stick’: Security Guard’s Reaction Sparks Debate | VideoThe security guard said he could not stop a terrorist with that thin stick (Image: X/@Incognito_qfs)

A video of a security guard’s reaction to a couple’s objection has gone viral on Twitter, sparking widespread debate on social media about the expectations placed on security guards in India.

In the viral clip, the guard explained that he had allowed a delivery boy to enter the premises without stopping him because delivery workers face penalties for late deliveries. A couple objected to him by asking why he didn’t stop the delivery boy for checking. They further asked, “What if that delivery boy was a terrorist?”

Responding casually, the security guard showed the thin stick he was holding and said he could not stop a terrorist with just that. He even laughed while discussing the issue with another person sitting nearby, highlighting the absurdity of the couple’s concern.

The video shows him stating that he earns only Rs 8,000 per month and that people expect him to take on tasks far beyond his role. “They want me to fight a terrorist with a stick,” he said.

 

Social Media Reactions

The guard’s blunt reply quickly caught people’s attention online. Many users supported him, saying that it was unrealistic to expect low-paid private security guards to handle such extreme situations.

One user commented, “This security guard is being realistic—he’s getting Rs 8,000/month, not a commando’s salary. Expecting him to fight a terrorist with a stick is beyond absurd.”

Another wrote, “Bro, the point is genuine, if he was a terrorist, what would he even do with a stick?”

A third commented, “The whole debate is misguided. A security guard’s duty is not to fight terrorists with a stick, but to enforce basic checks—verify ID, log entries, and maintain order.”

The viral incident has triggered a larger discussion about the working conditions of security guards in India. Users are talking about underpaid and overworking private staff. While, many users are calling for a more realistic understanding of private security duties.

