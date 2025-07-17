Saat Samundar Paar: US Woman Travels To Pakistani Village To Marry 16 Years Younger Facebook Lover

In a touching tale of love defying boundaries, 47-year-old Mindy Rasmussen from Illinois, USA, has married her 31-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend, Sajid Zeb Khan, in the remote Upper Dir district of Pakistan. The pair first connected online nearly a year ago and gradually developed a deep bond through chats and video calls.

Rasmussen arrived in Pakistan on a 90-day visa and was warmly greeted at Islamabad International Airport with flowers and traditional hospitality. She later converted to Islam, adopting the name Zulekha, and participated in a customary nikkah ceremony in Sajid's village, surrounded by locals who embraced her arrival with gifts and blessings.

She called Sajid a humble and loving partner. Describing her husband's character and expressing admiration for the warm, peaceful environment of Pakistan, she praised the villagers for their generosity and genuine welcome. She added that the country had exceeded her expectations in kindness and culture.

The couple’s story has captured widespread attention across social media, with many celebrating their cross-cultural union and the sincerity of their relationship. Zulekha revealed that her family in the US had given their full support, underscoring the depth of connection she shares with Sajid.

While stories of online love across borders can sometimes end in heartbreak, this one appears to have blossomed into a genuine partnership, defying age and geographic distance. The couple now plans to settle in Pakistan, embracing a shared future rooted in love, mutual respect, and faith.

Similar incidents have happened in the past as well, and in India too. Earlier, Jaclyn Forero, a US-based photographer, travelled thousands of miles to land in India to marry a man whom she met on Instagram. In another instance, a Brazilian woman named Rosie Naid Shikera, 51, has travelled halfway across the globe to marry Pawan Goyal, a 30-year-old man from Chhattisgarh.