'Sacche dost ho toh ghar raho', Delhi police tells man who wanted to meet friend

New Delhi: At a time when several states and UTs are under complete lockdown to prevent coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading, Delhi Police has been very active on Twitter to help Delhites with their queries. Same thing happened on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) when a user asked DP, "sir main within 2km k under apne dost k ghar ja skta hun kisi kaam se? #LockdownQuery" (Sir, can I go within 2 km to my friend's house for some work?) to which the Delhi Police official Twitter account replied, "अगर सच्चे दोस्त हो तो घर पे रहो। वीडियो कॉल कर लो #StayAtHomeSaveLives" which means "If you are a true friend then stay at home. Make a video call instead."

अगर सच्चे दोस्त हो तो घर पे रहो। वीडियो कॉल कर लो#StayAtHomeSaveLives — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

The Twitter accounts of Delhi Police, Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police have been very active in the past few years and they reply to queries/reports in a very quick time.

Some of their tweets and traffic rule campaigns have also gone viral on social media.

The National capital along with 31 other states and UTs covering 560 districts have been completely locked down amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has jumped to 519 with 9 fatalities as on March 24 07:00 PM.