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  • /'It looks bad': Sadhguru breaks down in tears after 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims go missing in Tibet floods | VIDEO

'It looks bad': Sadhguru breaks down in tears after 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims go missing in Tibet floods | VIDEO

An emotional Sadhguru revealed that 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims are missing following the catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, launching an urgent appeal for rescue access.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
'It looks bad': Sadhguru breaks down in tears after 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims go missing in Tibet floods | VIDEO
Image Credit: Sadhguru breaks down in tears after 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims go missing in Tibet floods.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'It looks bad': Sadhguru breaks down in tears after 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims go missing in Tibet floods | VIDEO
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