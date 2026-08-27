/'It looks bad': Sadhguru breaks down in tears after 80 Isha Foundation pilgrims go missing in Tibet floods | VIDEO

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev cried uncontrollably during a speech held at the Isha Foundation camp located in Tibet. The leader made an urgent appeal to the authorities of India and China to provide an opportunity to reach ground zero in Gyirong. The reason behind the leader’s tears is the loss of 80 members of his spiritual tour who were involved in a catastrophic flash flood that occurred near the Nepal-Tibet border.
The disaster occurred while the group was on the way back from the tour of the holy Mount Kailash, where it faced a wall of water and debris.
The mood became rather depressing when followers began crying as Sadhguru described how the disaster happened. Having shaken hands, he pointed out that the catastrophe destroyed all immigration infrastructure that the group was using.
The fatal timeline of events: According to the records of the foundation, group leader Ishanga Praveen reported his safe arrival at 9:05 AM, right before the disaster happened at 9:14 AM.
No connection: It should be noted that Praveen's mobile phone could not be activated again all day long, which means that the whole group was inside the building when it collapsed.
The local disaster is taking place within the framework of the regional disaster in the Himalayas, where hundreds of people died and thousands are missing.
The flash flood catalyst: Authorities note that the disaster was caused by an ice avalanche or glacial outburst in the Tibetan highlands resulting in millions of tons of mud and boulders rushing down the river.
The overall number of victims: It should be mentioned that the number of victims across the Nepalese and Tibetan border areas significantly increased to several hundred people. Additionally, there are lots of Indians who went missing.
The regular channels of communication are shut down because of the debris on the transit route in the region.
Special permits: Representatives of the foundation are trying to coordinate actions with Indian, Chinese, and foreign diplomatic missions in order to receive special travel permits.
Search and recovery: Sadhguru emphasised his desire to travel personally to the impact zone to support emergency responders and assist families searching for their loved ones.
As rescue teams struggle against treacherous mountain conditions and deep silt deposits, the international community continues to monitor the unfolding humanitarian crisis along the trans-Himalayan trade corridors.
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