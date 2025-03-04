Safari Tourist Captures Rare Moment Of Zebra Giving Birth, WATCH Viral Video

A breathtaking and rare wildlife moment was captured on camera when a group of safari tourists witnessed a zebra giving birth in Kruger National Park, South Africa. The incredible sight was recorded by Amy Dippold, who later shared the video on Instagram, where it has now gone viral with over 21 million views.

During the safari, Dippold and the group were initially excited to spot a giraffe, but their guide pointed out something even more extraordinary—a zebra in the midst of giving birth.

Witnessing a Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

Describing the moment, Dippold wrote, “We had just finished tea time in the bush and thought we were going to enjoy watching the giraffe nearby when our guide noticed the zebra was giving birth! It was so exciting! Never had they witnessed this before on the reserve. For the next 20 minutes, we watched from start to finish.”

The video showcases the safari group watching in awe as the zebra delivers her foal, marking a rare and unforgettable wildlife encounter.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Internet Reactions: Awe and Debate

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration, calling the moment “extraordinary” and “once in a lifetime.” One user commented, “You were so fortunate to be at the right place at the right time.” Another wrote, “What an amazing moment to witness. Thank you for sharing.”

However, not all responses were positive. Some criticized Dippold for recording the event, arguing that the moment called for privacy. Addressing the criticism, she responded, “Our guide has lived in the reserve for years and understands the animals better than anyone. We were extremely quiet and respectful. The zebra remained unbothered, and even stayed close by after the baby started walking.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the video continues to gain massive attention, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the wonders of the wild.