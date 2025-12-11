'Sahab Main Hi Hoon’: Elderly Man Fails To Recognize Datia Collector; Walks Out With His Pension Instantly Resolved

It’s often said that people of villages are not only simple but naive as well. In a video that justifies the saying, an elderly man visiting the collectorate in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia has melted hearts online. The touching moment between the elderly man and Datia District Collector Swapnil Wankhede has taken over social media.

According to the viral clip, an elderly man arrived at the Collector’s office seeking help with his long-pending pension. Holding a papers in his hand, he quietly asked the collector sitting opposit to him: “Can you take me to the Collector Sahib?”

The collector smiles and says, ‘I am sahib (I am the collector). The old man hesitated, almost confused.

“You… you are the Collector Sahib?” he asked in disbelief.

The Collector smiled warmly and replied:

“Why? Do I not look like one?”

बुजुर्ग दादा – मुझे साहब ( कलेक्टर ) से मिलवा दो!



कलेक्टर महोदय – मैं ही साहब हूं।



बुजुर्ग दादा – आप साहब हो ?



कलेक्टर महोदय – क्यों चेहरे से लग नहीं रहा है क्या।



दरअसल आज भी लगता है कि इतना बड़ा कलेक्टर होगा शूट बूट टाई लगाकर, AC वाले ऑफिस में बैठता होगा, ना ही किसी से… pic.twitter.com/rTSIbJQ8tT — Deepesh Patel (@Deepeshpatel87) December 11, 2025

What followed has now touched millions.

Upon noticing the man’s nervousness, the Collector took his papers, calmly went through the documents, and assured him: “You are not giving me the papers, then how can I help you? You don’t need to worry. I’ll get your work done right here. Your pension will start soon.”

The elderly man, overwhelmed, folded his hands and blessed the officer.

Notably, this is not the first time that Datia collector Swapnil Wankhede has gone viral for his simplicity to serve people. Earlier, his video went viral, where he was seen personally assisting a minor orphan girl and her siblings get monthly aid and education facilities.

This should go viral.



Swapnil Wankhede a 2016 batch IAS officer currently posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Datia district in Madhya Pradesh.



This video of his interacting with a small orphaned girl wins hearts. 1/n pic.twitter.com/SSteJkBReG — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) September 15, 2025

Swapnil Wankhede a 2016 batch IAS officer and is currently posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Datia district in Madhya Pradesh.

His simple gesture — no ego, no distance, no official formality — has turned the videos into an emotional internet sensation.

In a time when government offices are often seen as intimidating, the Collector’s humility has restored faith in public service — one gentle act at a time.