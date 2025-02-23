Saint Premanand Ji Maharaj Bursts Into Laughter With Puppets Jojo And Johnny, WATCH VIDEO

Social media is buzzing with a delightful video of Saint Premanand Ji Maharaj, often seen in various viral moments. This time, a heartwarming clip is making rounds, capturing Maharaj Ji’s infectious laughter, all thanks to two unique guests—puppets Jojo and Johnny.

The scene unfolds at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, where ventriloquist Rahul Mishra introduced his lively puppet duo to the revered saint. As the playful puppets engaged in a humorous banter with Maharaj Ji, the entire atmosphere turned joyous, leaving Maharaj Ji laughing uncontrollably.

A Special Encounter That Stole Hearts

The video showcases Jojo and Johnny’s witty conversation with Maharaj Ji. At one point, Johnny adorably asks, “Maharaj Ji, am I cute?”—to which Maharaj Ji chuckles and replies, “Of course, you’re very cute!” But the fun didn’t stop there. Jojo quickly interjects, “Maharaj Ji, that’s not true! Johnny doesn’t even bathe and wakes up at 10 AM!” This playful roast had Maharaj Ji in fits of laughter.

The humor peaked when Jojo cheekily added, “Maharaj Ji, these two—Johnny and Rahul—are two peas in a pod!” This candid humor made the entire crowd burst into laughter, with Maharaj Ji visibly overjoyed.

Maharaj Ji Appreciates the Art of Ventriloquism

Impressed by Rahul Mishra’s ventriloquism skills, Maharaj Ji admired the art, saying, “How do these toys speak? This is truly a wonderful talent!” He rewarded Jojo and Johnny with 500 rupees each and honored Rahul Mishra for his incredible craft to show his appreciation. The saint also shared Prasad, making the event even more special.

The video has garnered over 56.3 million views on Instagram, with over 5.8 million likes. Have a look at the comments below:

This wholesome interaction not only highlighted Maharaj Ji’s jovial side but also brought a smile to countless faces online. So, if you need a reason to smile today, don’t miss this delightful video!

Watch here: