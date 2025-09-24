‘Saiyaara Season 99’...: Kota Teen Couple’s Stunt Goes Viral, Girl And Boyfriend Climb Onto Police Vehicle, Creates Havoc

A dramatic incident unfolded in Kota, Rajasthan, late on the night of September 19, when a teenage girl and a young man climbed onto the roof of a police jeep, causing a commotion. The episode took place in the Rampura area as police tried to detain the duo, who were reportedly on the run after attempting to elope.

The 22-year-old man, said to be intoxicated, and the 17-year-old girl climbed onto the police vehicle, shouting abuses and creating chaos on a busy street. A video of the incident has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing the pair on the jeep, with the girl appearing to manage the situation.

According to NDTV, the episode began after the girl was reported missing by her family at the Nanta police station on the outskirts of Kota. Acting on a tip, Rampura police traced her to a local young man. He was with her when police arrived to take him in for questioning.

High-voltage drama on the streets of Kota at midnight. The lover crafted such a story that left even the police stunned. The lover and his beloved climbed onto a police vehicle, causing chaos all around. pic.twitter.com/5DkEFyfuKF — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 22, 2025

Police Register Case Against Young Man

What followed was pure chaos. When police tried to take the pair into the jeep for transport to the station, they resisted. The man lifted the girl onto the roof of the vehicle and climbed up himself. Both started shouting slogans, banging on the roof, and refused to come down.

The unusual scene stopped traffic and attracted a large crowd, many of whom recorded the incident. The drama lasted nearly 10 minutes before police could bring them down, while the girl repeatedly shouted, “Let him go.” The duo was then taken to Rampura Kotwali police station. A case has been filed against the young man for public obscenity, causing a disturbance, and eloping with a minor.

Internet Reacts to the Chaos Caused by the Pair

Many users reacted strongly to the video, criticizing the duo’s reckless behavior. One comment read, “This is infuriating! Causing chaos on Kota’s streets at midnight by climbing onto a police vehicle is completely unacceptable. They have no respect for law or order, only for creating panic.”

Another user wrote, “Only in Kota… romance turns into full-blown street drama! Climbing onto a police vehicle is less of a love story and more of a headline-making stunt.”

A third comment said, “Kota is meant for education, yet somehow it’s becoming a stage for midnight stunts and romance while parents sleep.”

Another user criticized the video and said, 'Aisi besharmi aur behudgi to aaj tak nahi dekhi jo itne khule aam ho aur usme ladki bhi utni hi bhagidar ho', meaning Such shamelessness and indecency has never been seen before, happening so openly and with the girl being equally involved in it.