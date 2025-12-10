US-Based Founder Stunned By Security Guard’s Secret Life As Bengali YouTuber With 3 Lakh Subscribers

A US-based Indian tech founder took to social media with an inspiring story after getting surprised by the hidden talent of a security guard at his workplace. An instant sensation hit X, formerly Twitter, after the guard was found to have a significant following in the digital world for his side hustle as a digital creator.

Founder Harish Uthayakumar used the platform to tell this story and immediately praised the drive and initiative of this young man:

The Accidental Discovery

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Uthayakumar gave an account of the moment he was taken aback by identifying that the security guard, whose full identity was not disclosed, happened to be a major regional content creator.

The Revelation: "Today I realised our security guard has three lakh subscribers on YouTube," Uthayakumar wrote.

Entrepreneurial spirit: He shared that the guard, who was just 14 when he started, began making Bengali skits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Uthayakumar praised him as an "entrepreneurial guy" and even offered to connect them with businesses, adding: "If I ever had to make Bengali ads I am gonna get this guy and so should you, I can share the contact."

The post contained a photograph of the proud guard holding up his phone to showcase his channel, though the name of the channel was obscured in that image.

Viral Reaction And Online Debate

The story went viral in an instant, gathering over 31,000 views and generating a highly active online debate about success, passion, and the nature of digital labor.

Praise and Opportunity: Many users were quick to celebrate the hustle of this guard. One user immediately reached out for his contact to collaborate, while others dubbed his determination "admirable."

The Worth Debate: At the same time, the discovery stirred a reflective debate about career security. One commenter questioned the situation: "Then why is he still security guard? Always remember content is free on YouTube.

Your subscriber number does not define your worth. Quality defines it." Despite mixed reactions, the overwhelming sentiment expressed surprise and appreciation for the fact that the guard had been able to build a major platform outside of his regular job.

ALSO READ | Viral '19-Minute Video' Scandal: Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With Huge iPhone Giveaway After MMS Controversy