'Sex Between Brother and Sister Okay?': Pakistan University's Bizarre Quiz Question Sparks Row

Islamabad-based COMSATS University has sparked a row after a question paper having a passage on sex between brother and sister went viral on social media. The passage asked students to write their opinion on whether it was a good or bad decision. The question also asked students to share their personal opinion about the quiz. As soon as the question paper got uploaded on the social media site, it created a huge uproar as netizens criticised the university. The question paper has gone viral on social media.

Following the controversy, the university terminated the teacher who framed the contentious question. A letter from the Minister of Science and Technology reads, "The Hon'ble Federal Minister of Science and Technology has taken serious notice and shows his great concerns and grievance about the content of the quiz of English subject of Bachelors of Engineering of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI). The quiz was conducted on the 4th/5th of December, 2022. The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest among the families of the students."

پاکستان کی اعلیٰ یونیورسٹیاں پاکستان کے نوجوانوں اور ہماری ثقافت اور مذہبی اقدار کو تباہ کرنے کے مشن پر رواں دواں!



LUMS میں گنگا جمنی تہذیب کو فروغ اور COMSATS میں بھائی اور بہن کے درمیان جنسی تعلقات کی تعلیمات!#امپورٹڈ_حکومت کا #امپورٹڈ_پاکستان pic.twitter.com/KYlywzhDl5 — Shehryar Bukhari (@ShehryarReal) February 19, 2023

The Ministry had then directed the university to take strict action against the responsible quarters and conduct an inquiry into the highly objectionable contents. The university has informed the ministry that the Lecturer (visiting faculty) was terminated with effect from January 5, 2023, and was blacklisted from the university.

The netizens reacted sharply to the content and slammed the university for overlooking the question paper.