SHOCKING Mathura Scandal: Hotel Owner Arrested After Viral Video Shows Utensils Washed In Toilet Water | WATCH

A shocking hygiene scandal shook Barsana, Mathura, with the arrest of BK Brijwasi Hotel owner Bhura Khan and his minor nephew after a viral clip revealed utensils being washed in toilet water. The shocking incident that has sparked anger across the nation played out at the hotel on the Barsana-Govardhan Road.

Viral Video Exposes Shocking Hygiene Violation

On May 31, an online video emerged with the hotel owner's nephew squatting in a lavatory, washing plates presumably used to serve customers using clearly dirty water. The clip prompted an instant online reaction from local residents and netizens alike, including grave concerns over food safety and hygiene standards employed by the said hotel.

Instant Police Action

In response to the public protest, Mathura police moved swiftly, arresting Bhura Khan and his nephew. Authorities have accused Khan of serving adulterated food and causing religious feelings to be hurt with the use of a fake Hindu name for the hotel, misleading customers. The probe continues, with more questions asked about the operations of the hotel.

Wider Context Of Food Safety Issues

This follows another food safety scandal in India. Only the previous day, on June 1, the Food and Drug Authority of Maharashtra suspended Zepto's food business license after it found abysmal conditions within its Dhatavi dark store in Mumbai. Inspectors said they found dirty and wet floors, expired goods, and fungal growth on perishables, pointing to systemic hygiene breakdown in one of India's most populous cities.

Public And Official Response

The Mathura incident has put food safety standards in India under greater scrutiny, with residents calling for stricter measures and inspections. The arrests have also led to debates regarding accountability in the food delivery and hospitality industries, as customers query the safety of their food.

Police have shut BK Brijwasi Hotel for further investigation, and officials are requesting any more information from the public. The incident highlights the need for stricter oversight to ensure public health and restore confidence in India's food sector.