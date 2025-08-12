SHOCKING! Woman Smokes, Tries To Start Fire On Istanbul-Cyprus Flight; Viral Clip Resurfaces | VIDEO

A frightening 2019 incident about a female passenger who was smoking and threatened to "blow up" a flight from Istanbul to Northern Cyprus has recently come back into the spotlight, with over 2.5 million views on social media since it was posted on Monday, August 11.

The now-viral video, originally from December 2019, shows the woman, dressed in a blue burqa and sunglasses, brazenly lighting a cigarette inside the aircraft cabin as it was taxiing at Istanbul airport. Despite strict in-flight safety regulations, she attempted to discreetly exhale smoke, but the odor quickly alerted fellow passengers and the cabin crew.

From the video, a fellow male passenger in front of her responded by pulling down a seat cover, while cabin crew members quickly stepped in to grab the cigarette. Matters took a dramatic turn when the woman then proceeded to produce a lighter and attempted to set alight a seat cover, and later a piece of white cloth. Staff members quickly rushed to take away the lighter, and another employee extinguished the fire with a water bottle, avoiding a probable disaster.

Different media sources at the time reported that the woman, in the incident, cried out, "I am an FETO member, and I will blow up the aircraft." She was subsequently arrested by Turkish authorities.

The woman is said to be connected to the Gülen organization, which Turkiye has classified as a terrorist group, Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and Parallel State Structure (PDY). FETO is commonly thought by Turkish authorities to have plotted the failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkiye.

The resurfacing of the video has also opened up new discussions on social media about in-flight safety rules and passenger behavior, with many people criticising the woman's behavior. Although the incident is a few years old, its renewed widespread circulation points to continued public interest in air safety as well as the significance of such intrusive disruptions.