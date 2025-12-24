Advertisement
Viral 'Cheating Bride' Exposed: Actress Shruti Dahuja Slams Creator For Posting Scripted Video Without Consent

Was the viral "cheating bride" video real? Actress Shruti Dahuja breaks silence on the scripted Instagram Reel that garnered 20M views.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral 'Cheating Bride' Exposed.

What started with an online viral sensation in an Instagram Reel titled "tearful final meeting" of a bride and ex-boyfriend has turned out to be an online legal battle of sorts in the digital era of consent, scripted content, and online trolling.

The video, which garnered over 20 million views, features a woman named Shruti Dahuja in her bridal dress embracing a man in a hug reminiscent of an ex-lover in the hours leading up to her wedding. While thousands of netizens excoriated the "bride" who was guilty of emotional cheating in the video, it has since been revealed that the whole episode was a staged act—one which the actress alleged was posted without her final consent.

The Viral Illusion: "True Love Incomplete"

The video became a hit because of its "fly-on-the-wall" camera treatment that gave a realistic look. There was a voiceover by the creator, Aarav Mavi, stating that his friend was assisting a heartbroken bride in meeting his ex because of family pressure.

That emotional scene, in which Dahuja sobs uncontrollably, dressed in a bright-red lehenga, went viral across the world. However, without a "scripted" disclaimer, an unprecedented online vitriol saw trolls lash at Dahuja's character and questioned the modern relationship values.

The Fight For Consent And Credit

Breaking her silence, Shruti Dahuja said that she was a "last-minute actress" for the project and worked for free. She then accused the creator of having breached her trust over:

Uploading without permission: Dahuja claims that she had asked that the video be sent to her first, as the "revealing" fit of the dress may upset her family.

Lack of Attribution: She said that the creator failed to tag her or credit her as an actress, leaving her to deal with real-life "consequences" of a fictional character's actions.

Reputation Damage: "The way this was presented harmed my reputation and led to massive trolling," Dahuja said in her response video.

War Of Words As Celebrities Step In

The controversy caught the attention of actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who "schooled" the creator on this issue on Instagram. "Lots of people thought this was real, and she and her family got trolled. The creator didn't even have the decency to tag her," wrote Parul.

However, the defending side has retaliated with explosive allegations of their own. Anuj Mavi, the creator's brother, accused Dahuja of hypocrisy over these claims:

Financial Demands: Moreover, he has claimed that he demanded 50 lakh rupees from Dahuja after the video achieved 20 million views.

Initial Enjoyment: He says the actress was "enjoying the fame" until the trolling became too much, at which point the actress "brought up consent."

The Digital Ethics Debate

This incident has reignited the discussion about the need for influencers to be responsible about labeling scripted videos. According to industry insiders, the problem of "rage-baiting," which refers to the creation of realistic but prerecorded scenarios in a bid to evoke a specific emotional response from viewers, has severe implications in reality when the viewer is unable to distinguish reality from fiction. 

