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'Don't make my mistake': Stranded Sikh youth warns against illegal 'Dunki' route in viral video from Mexico

A harrowing 33-second video has surfaced on social media depicting a young Sikh man stranded in Mexico, weeping with folded hands and warning aspiring migrants against using the illegal "dunki" route to enter the United States.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
'Don't make my mistake': Stranded Sikh youth warns against illegal 'Dunki' route in viral video from Mexico
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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