A 33-second video circulating widely across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) shows a young Sikh man lying on a bed with folded hands, pleading with others to avoid illegal immigration channels into North America. The distressed youth claims human smugglers severely assaulted him in Mexico after he attempted to flee their custody, leaving him unable to walk properly.
"Please, nobody should make the same mistake I made. Don't come here through this route. I tried to escape, and they beat me very badly. I can't even walk properly now. I made a big mistake, and I have already paid the price for it," said an unidentified migrant in a viral clip.
Pointing toward the person filming, the youth identifies his handler, appealing directly to viewer awareness regarding the extreme hazards of illegal border crossings.
#jodhe during their Gurdwara sponsored dunki route in Mexico..#Waheguru Mehr kare. pic.twitter.com/0gX4WCEw69— The Paa (@thePaaReal) August 11, 2026
The term "dunki"—derived from a Punjabi word meaning to hop from one location to another—refers to a dangerous, multi-country smuggling matrix used to enter nations like the US without valid legal documentation.
Human smuggling cartels charge families tens of thousands of dollars, issuing fake visas and routing individuals through complex transit corridors designed to bypass international law enforcement:
Stage 1 (Asia to South America): Migrants fly out of India to initial entry points in South America, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, or Guyana.
Stage 2 (The Darien Gap): Travelers trek across a treacherous 100-kilometer rainforest stretch between Colombia and Panama, facing extreme environmental hazards, violent gangs, and armed robbery.
Stage 3 (Central America Corridor): Survivors travel north through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala via illegal buses, freight trucks, and maritime vessels.
Stage 4 (The US-Mexico Border): Upon reaching Mexican transit cities, migrants attempt perilous border wall scaling or river crossings into southern US states.
Recent shifts in immigration enforcement have forced human smugglers to adopt increasingly dangerous detour paths through European nations before flying victims into Latin America.
International law enforcement agencies consistently warn that undocumented migrants along these routes face high risks of kidnapping, physical violence, forced labor, and permanent abandonment by handlers.
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