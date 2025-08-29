Singapore: Maid Doing Moonlighting On Off Days Fined Rs 8.8 Lakhs By Court - Know Why

In a bizarre incident in Singapore, a female domestic worker was fined S$13,000 (about US$10,000 or Rs 8.8 lakh) by the Singapore court for breaching employment laws as she was found moonlighting (working on a second job in addition to the main job) on her rest days.

The worker, identified as Pido Erlinda Ocampo, 53, was ordered to pay a fine of S$13,000. She was legally employed in Singapore for more than 30 years, and was found doing cleaning jobs without permission from her official employer.

According to Channel News Asia, Ocampo started working in Singapore in 1994 and had four official employers over the years. She violated the employment rules by working for two individuals Soh Oi Bek and Pulak Prasad, cleaning their homes in addition to her full-time job.

Investigations revealed that Ocampo was working for Soh for nearly four years. She earned around S$375 a month from Soh and about S$450 monthly from Prasad. These side jobs were profitable for her, but it was against Singapore’s strict employment laws for foreign domestic workers.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, foreign domestic workers are not allowed to do any additional jobs, even on their rest days. The law in Singapore is made to protect workers from exploitation and ensure fair treatment between employers and employees.

The penalties for violating these laws are severe there. Workers can face fines of up to S$20,000 or be jailed for up to two years. Employers who hire workers illegally may also face fines between S$5,000 and S$30,000, and in some cases it could lead to a year of prison also.

In this case, both Ocampo and Soh were charged. While Ocampo was fined S$13,000, Soh got a penalty of S$7,000 for employing her without authorisation.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which carried out the investigation, considered the importance of complying with employment rules.

MOM stated that strict enforcement is necessary to safeguard the interests of both employers and foreign workers.

