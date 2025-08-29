'Sir, £20 Please, I Cleaned Your Window': Woman Sparks Debate Over Indian Students Abroad

In Birmingham, UK, a woman identified online as Indian-origin was caught on video demanding money from a car owner after wiping his window. The viral video is gaining wide attention on social media platforms, sparking humor and criticism about Indian students abroad.

“Sir, £20 please, I cleaned your window,” the woman asked the car owner after performing the unrequested service. In the footage, the man appeared annoyed and refused to give her any money.

The video clip began with the woman demanding money from the man by knocking on the side window. As the man rolled down, she asked, "Sir, £20 please." The man responded, “For what?" The woman replied, “I just cleaned your window." The car owner then remarked, “You just did a quick wipe. Look, I’m confused – £20?".

“Yeah, I mean that is the cost of living”, she said to the owner explaining her demand. Shocked by this, the man questioned, “What do you mean cost of living? You’re crazy."

Social Media Reactions

The video is being viral on social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. Many users criticised the behaviour, calling it unacceptable. One user wrote, “She’s begging with that attitude also—who would want to give her? LOL.”

Another commented, “Bhikh Mangne ka tarika thora casual hai.”

However, some users questioned whether the video is real or fake. A comment read, “This is a fake video, ain’t no Indians cleaning windows in the UK.”

Another person wrote, “She is a Pakistani girl pretending to be Indian.”

Others suggested the video was scripted for views. “It seems like scripted and clear propaganda,” one user commented.

Another pointed out that the same woman and man had appeared together in other viral clips, including one where she pretended to fall off a bicycle near his car.

Real vs. Fake

The viral video has sparked a wider debate on the authenticity of the video. While some users believe this is the real situation of Indian students abroad, others are claiming this as a scripted drama made only for attention.