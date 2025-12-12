Viral Video: Skydiver Left Dangling 15,000 Ft After Parachute Snags Plane Tail; Hook Knife Saved Him

The authorities from Australia have unveiled shocking footage illustrating a life-threatening skydiving accident that took place back in September, as a skydiver ended up hanging thousands of meters in mid-air with his parachute caught on an airplane's tail. The skydiver from Alexandria made a miraculous recovery after an accident south of Cairns while taking part in a formation skydive. Information about the accident emerged after an investigation conducted by Transport Safety.

Formation Jump Turns To Chaos At 15,000 Feet

The accident occurred as it would have been with a 16-way formation jump at 15,000 feet (4,600 meters). A complete chaos began as soon as the first jumper touched the aircraft exit.

Snagging Incident: As seen on the video released by ATSB, the reserve parachute of the participant accidentally deployed because its handle caught on the wing flap on board the aircraft.

Collision and Entanglement: The jumper was flung backwards with some violence, with legs kicking out at the aircraft as the orange reserve parachute entangled itself around the tail of the plane.

Secondary Incident

According to the report filed by the bureau, the lead jumper followed up by knocking the cameraman, who was straddling the aircraft, into freefall. The lead jumper appeared on tape with his hands on his helmet as if he were in shock.

Hook Knife Saves Life

Despite being precariously stranded on the edge of an enormous drop, this skydiver took immediate action.

Self-Rescue: The jumper resorted to a hook knife and cut the strings connecting the reserve parachute to the aircraft, thus freeing himself. The jumper then deployed his main parachute and landed safely.

Safety: ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said, “Carrying a hook knife, which is not a regulatory requirement, may be life-saving in a premature reserve parachute activation.” The planes that were involved were substantially damaged at the tail section, and the pilot had limited control of the aircraft. The pilot sent out a Mayday distresa call but still landed the aircraft normally.

