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  • /Netflix's 'Skywalkers' real-life sequel: The viral 1,454-foot Empire State proposal that triggered an NYPD arrest

Netflix's 'Skywalkers' real-life sequel: The viral 1,454-foot Empire State proposal that triggered an NYPD arrest

Daredevil 'Skywalkers' stars Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus were arrested by the NYPD after pulling off an unauthorized, harness-free proposal at 1,454 feet.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Netflix's 'Skywalkers' real-life sequel: The viral 1,454-foot Empire State proposal that triggered an NYPD arrest
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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