The viral wedding proposal that took place on the tip of one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the world has landed a world-famous daredevil couple in handcuffs. Ivan Beerkus, 32, and Angela Nikolau, 33, scaled the tip of the Empire State Building at an astonishing height of 1,454 feet (443 meters) in order to perform this daring stunt but got themselves into trouble soon thereafter, being apprehended by the NYPD.
The viral video that has already attracted millions of viewers features this couple standing on the very narrow platform without any safety equipment and then Beerkus dropping to his knees and proposing to his girlfriend with a ring.
As per the reports, the couple sneaked inside the building at night and hid somewhere inside, waiting until dawn. Then, they climbed to the very top of the building's antenna, thus performing this unauthorized and illegal climb.
Once they reached the summit, they unfurled a banner with a quote from Jimi Hendrix saying, "When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." Then, Beerkus proposed to his girlfriend, and she accepted.
However, the euphoria of such a high-level engagement didn't last very long. As soon as the video of the couple walking along the wire appeared on social media, the police got involved, and both Beerkus and Nikolau were immediately arrested under suspicion of criminal trespassing, recklessness, and violation of the local building security procedures.
After a court appearance, the couple was released on bail but the legal process still continues in one of the New York courts.
For those who follow extreme sports for many years, the faces of the couple are recognizable. For the last decade, Beerkus and Nikolau were free-climbing cranes, towers, and skyscrapers around the world without using any safety equipment.
Such a risky relationship became the main theme of the Netflix documentary film "Skywalkers: A Love Story" in 2024, which tells the story of how the romantic relationship of the couple depends entirely on trust and fearlessness of each other while risking their lives at the extremely high altitudes.
This act has caused strong controversy in society. Although there were some romantics who praised the act as the most breathtaking and unforgettable proposal ever, many other people criticized it, labeling it as one of the worst acts of extreme irresponsibility.
Psychologists frequently mentioned what is called "misattribution of arousal": an adrenaline-filled atmosphere creates more passionate emotions than usual. In this case, however, danger is the natural element of their lives. Whatever happens legally, this couple has definitely demonstrated that love cannot be confined by any height limitations.
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