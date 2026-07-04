The viral wedding proposal that took place on the tip of one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the world has landed a world-famous daredevil couple in handcuffs. Ivan Beerkus, 32, and Angela Nikolau, 33, scaled the tip of the Empire State Building at an astonishing height of 1,454 feet (443 meters) in order to perform this daring stunt but got themselves into trouble soon thereafter, being apprehended by the NYPD.