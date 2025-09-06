'Slapped 50-60 Times, Threatened To Kill': Amity University Student’s Assault Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident in Amity University in Lucknow, a second-year law student was allegedly beaten by his classmates inside a vehicle at the university’s parking lot. The incident took place on August 26 and a video of the assault has also gone viral. According to the victim's father, the incident has left his son traumatised.

The victim identified as Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani was a BA LLB student. Shikhar had recently undergone a ligament surgery on August 11 and was still walking with the help of a stick at the time of the attack, his father, Mukesh Kesarwani said.

According to a report of NDTV, Shikhar had arrived on campus that day in a car with his friend, Soumya Singh Yadav. When they reached the parking lot, a group of students allegedly approached him and said they wanted to talk. They came inside the car, allegedly abused, threatened, and assaulted him for nearly 45 minutes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A video has appeared on social media showing an Amity University law student in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, being slapped by classmates at least 26 times in just over a minute.



The cause of the incident remains unknown. pic.twitter.com/HiVXHh6Fo6 — Amock Ka Baap parody (Amock_ka_baap) September 6, 2025

(Also Read: Minor Passenger Assaulted By Auto Driver Outside Andheri Station, RTO Issues Notice)

The First Information Report (FIR) filed at the local police station named five students: Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla. Shikhar’s father alleged that Ayush and Jahnvi slapped his son “50 to 60 times,” while others recorded the attack and circulated the video on campus.

He also claimed the attackers broke Shikhar’s phone and threatened to harm him similarly, as reported by NDTV.

The 101-second video that has spread online shows a female student repeatedly slapping Shikhar while telling him to keep his hands down. Each time Shikhar tries to defend himself, a male student identified as Ayush is seen pushing his hands away and striking him. He was also heard abusing and threatening the victim.

At one point, Ayush is heard shouting: “Agar main maarna shuru karunga... haath neeche kar (If I start beating, put your hand down).” Another voice, reportedly belonging to one of the students recording the incident, was heard saying Shikhar has apologised and urges Ayush to stop. Despite this, Ayush continued slapping Shikhar until other friends finally intervened.

(Also Read: First-Year Student Brutally Ragged In Andhra Pradesh Hostel, Assault Caught On Video)

Shikhar’s father said the assault has left his son so disturbed that he has stopped attending college. He has demanded strict action against the accused.

Amity University has not yet issued a statement on the matter. Police have said investigations are underway, and action will be taken based on evidence and the viral video.