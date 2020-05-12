Snake slithers into ATM machine in Ghaziabad, viral video will give you the chills

New Delhi: A viral video of a large snake slithering into an ATM kiosk in Ghaziabad has garnered social media’s attention and how. The clip will give you the chills after you see the snake trying to get inside a hole at the top of the machine. It has been widely circulated on social media, especially Twitter.

The sight of the snake at the ATM created panic among the people residing in the area, reportedly Govindapuram. People also gathered around the ATM to capture the rare video. They can be heard minutely observing the snake’s activities. Some even quipped that the snake is going to “withdraw money from the ATM”.

Watch the video here:

Snake inside ATM.. CHECKING THE ECONOMY pic.twitter.com/YJHSv4Tcc4 — Vandana Negi (@VandanaNegi17) May 9, 2020

Snake in ATM...many animals are coming in cities after lockdown pic.twitter.com/TCiOhTahqL — Joban Kanda (@joban_kanda) May 9, 2020

Isn’t it scary?

The snake was first found on the floor, after which the guard reportedly shut the glass door. Unable to find a way out, the snake climbed to the top of the kiosk and managed to slither into the hole.

Click here for more viral stories.