Instagram Viral Couple: Sofik SK Gains 500K Followers After MMS Leak, Shares New Video

Bengali content creator Sofik SK, who faced a massive social media controversy following his private video with his girlfriend going viral, is back to his regular content. Days after posting a public apology over the leaked clip, the influencer has shared his latest video dancing to a popular trending Bengali track.

The scandal, despite inviting massive trolling, saw Sofik's following on Instagram surge to over 4.96 lakh.

Mixed Reactions To New Content

In an attempt to move on from the controversy, Sofik SK uploaded a new dance reel two days after his apology. The reaction to the new content was divided among his rapidly growing audience:

Support: His followers supported the development; some even cheered, welcoming him back to creating content.

Criticism: Others kept on criticising him, reminding him of the leaked video in the comments section.

Sofik SK Blamed Close Friend For Blackmail And Leak

In the earlier apology video, Sofik had addressed the viral clip directly and provided a detailed explanation of how the leak happened.

Timeline and Betrayal: He said the private video was recorded more than a year ago. Sofik claimed that a close friend, who had access to both his and his girlfriend's phones, retrieved the clip and used it to repeatedly blackmail them.

Leaking Motive: According to Sofik, after he eventually distanced himself from the friend, the latter retaliated and uploaded the clip online. "I never imagined someone I treated like a brother would betray me in such a way," he said in Bengali.

Influencer shares 'proof', denies publicity stunt In support of his statements, Sofik shared what he termed as "proof" in his apology video: screenshots, a short clip of the alleged friend, and several voice notes.

He vehemently denied that he or his girlfriend leaked the video to get publicity. The content creator folded his hands and appealed for forgiveness from his followers; he also asked them not to circulate the clip any further.

Sofik SK, a resident of West Bengal, is a core member of the popular group named Palli Gram TV, famous for its comedy, folk-theatre style performances, and Bengali drama reels.

