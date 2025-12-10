Viral '19-Minute Video' Scandal: Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With Huge iPhone Giveaway After MMS Controversy

Bengali digital creator Sofik SK, whose private video had been leaked earlier and went viral, took advantage of the visibility and began to usher his millions of followers onto a new Telegram channel he just opened. The strange part is that Sofik SK is luring fans to join him on the new platform by promising iPhones to 10 lucky followers.

The move comes weeks after an intimate 15-minute video clip featuring Sofik and his girlfriend surfaced widely in November. This had led to a public apology by the influencer.

Telegram Push And iPhone Promise

Sofik SK, whose Instagram follower count has increased to 536,000 ever since the scandal broke out, is now vigorously promoting his Telegram channel called 'Sofik Jalwa Shots'.

The Promotion: In one of his recent videos, filmed on a terrace with him holding cash and a phone, Sofik explicitly guided his followers on how to track the new channel. He then announced the giveaway, saying he will give an iPhone to 10 followers.

Current Metrics: The Telegram channel has already amassed over 20,000 followers, wherein voice notes by Sofik and posts focused on 'how to make money' can be found.

The Apology: Blaming A 'Friend'

Sofik SK issued a video apology on November 18, detailing his version of events and strongly denying he had posted the clip for publicity, following a public outcry over the leaked intimate video.

The Defense: Sofik said the video was more than a year old and implicated a man he described as a "brother," whom he had been staying with until recently.

The Allegation: "I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. which is why they posted the video and made it go viral," he said. He said this friend had gotten the video after he and his girlfriend gave him their phones, since he knew their passwords.

Blackmail Claim: The influencer said the friend had been blackmailing them, threatening to post the clip after Sofik cut off contact. He even shared what he said were proofs of the blackmail, including a video and voice notes of the friend.

Request for Forgiveness: He concluded the apology by asking fans to forgive him, citing that his "mistake was to make the video in the first place, which I shouldn't have," and asking followers not to circulate the controversial content.

Sofik SK is a popular digital creator hailing from West Bengal; he is predominantly known for his comedy, folk theatre, and Bengali drama videos and is the lead acting member of Palli Gram TV.

