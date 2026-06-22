/The world's safest country? Why this unlocked bikes and left-behind iPhone story is shocking netizens

Consider the scenario where you leave your pricey flagship iPhone on a packed park bench for four hours or your expensive bicycle unlocked on a crowded city alleyway, only to find it untouched after four hours. A viral post on social media has revealed the experiences of a family in South Korea, bringing up the subject of the uniqueness of "high-trust" societal culture in the country, where one can leave personal possessions wherever he or she wants and never think of losing them.
The viral story has been posted by an expatriate who has been living in South Korea with his family for the last month. Showing sheer astonishment, the writer described the local society as one where there are no fears of petty theft since the infrastructure and culture have eliminated those concerns.
"If we go into a shop or a crowded restaurant, we simply leave our expensive baby stroller parked outside on the pavement without a second thought," the user shared.
I’ve been living immersed in South Korea for the last month with my wife and daughter.— Matt Kim (@mattkim1) June 21, 2026
We just leave the stroller outside if we go in anywhere.
Because no one’s going to steal it.
I met a friend for lunch. He rode his bicycle. He just left it outside in an alley without a… pic.twitter.com/sPEC6X3B7p
To prove his point about the cultural honesty of Koreans, the expat shared the experience of one of his friends who left an unlocked bicycle in the middle of a very crowded street while having lunch with his friend. Four hours later, when they returned, there was the same bicycle standing in its place. What is even more impressive is that there was also an incident with one of the friends' iPhones that was forgotten by the owner on a park bench for four hours, and nobody took it.
Another example of people's attitude to belongings and property is reported to relate to massive events. The author noted that thousands of fans leave their travel luggage at the entrance of the metro stations before entering the stadium.
When foreigners were perplexed why no one felt frightened to be robbed, the standard answer from the South Koreans was, "Why would anyone else take it? It isn't theirs."
While the post was received with widespread admiration, it has generated a thoughtful discussion on social media about the way this kind of environment is sustained.
The cultural argument: Most commentators stress that South Korea is the best example of a "high-trust society" where civic duty, mutual respect, and social status become part of a person from his/her childhood, making any kind of theft extremely shameful.
The surveillance argument: Critics and people who have been living there for years note a more practical measure of deterrence—a dense and intertwined network of high-definition CCTV cameras and digital police systems that guarantee that the person who commits any kind of petty crime will be caught in just a few hours.
Commenting on the viral discussion, a digital nomad who lived in Seoul for ten years brought some realism: "South Korea isn't perfect. We face an intense corporate work culture and seasonal air quality issues. But the sheer peace of mind—knowing you can leave your laptop on a cafe table to use the restroom or walk alone down a dark alleyway at 3:00 AM without checking your shoulder—is what makes living here truly exceptional."
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