/The world's safest country? Why this unlocked bikes and left-behind iPhone story is shocking netizens

To prove his point about the cultural honesty of Koreans, the expat shared the experience of one of his friends who left an unlocked bicycle in the middle of a very crowded street while having lunch with his friend. Four hours later, when they returned, there was the same bicycle standing in its place. What is even more impressive is that there was also an incident with one of the friends' iPhones that was forgotten by the owner on a park bench for four hours, and nobody took it.