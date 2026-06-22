Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /The world's safest country? Why this unlocked bikes and left-behind iPhone story is shocking netizens

The world's safest country? Why this unlocked bikes and left-behind iPhone story is shocking netizens

A viral social media post highlighting why people safely leave iPhones on park benches and luggage outside metro stations in South Korea has sparked a global debate on the country's unique "high-trust" culture and heavy CCTV network.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
The world's safest country? Why this unlocked bikes and left-behind iPhone story is shocking netizens
Image Credit: Viral post explains why South Korea is a &#039;high-trust’ society. (X/@mattkim1/AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why this unlocked bikes and left-behind iPhone story is shocking netizens
CCTV surveillance3 min ago
2
Agu Stanley Chiedozie18 min ago
3
Auto news30 min ago
4
mobility40 min ago
5
IPO50 min ago