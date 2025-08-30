Spanish Tourist Sparks Outrage After Pouring Beer Into Elephant’s Trunk In Kenya

A Spanish tourist has come under fire after posting videos of himself pouring beer into an elephant’s trunk in Kenya, prompting multiple investigations and outrage on social media.

In the viral footage he was seen drinking from a beer can which he later poured in the trunk of the elephant named Bupa. But the video was later deleted following widespread criticism from Kenyan users. Reportedly, 'Skydive_Kenya' is the instagram account of the man involved in this activity. He had also posted other videos of the elephant, One clip was captioned, “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.”

According to a BBC report, the footage and confirmed it was filmed at Ol Jogi Conservancy. The wildlife sanctuary also acknowledged that the incident occurred last year, describing it as “unacceptable, dangerous and completely against our values.”

A staff member, identified as Frank, said he was shocked by the tourist’s behaviour. "We don't even allow people to go near the elephants”, the staff added.

As per report, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched an investigation regarding the matter. A spokesperson, Paul Udoto, confirmed that the agency is reviewing the case to ensure the safety and protection of wildlife.

The elephant named Bupa is a friendly male with long tusks and is well-known among visitors at the conservancy. Bupa was rescued from a mass elephant cull in Zimbabwe in 1989, since then he is at Ol Jogi Conservancy.

The sanctuary highlighted that Bupa serves as an ambassador for conservation and said that such incidents are taken very seriously to ensure the animals’ dignity and wellbeing.

In another video shared by the same tourist, he was seen feeding two elephants with carrots while saying, “We are on beer time.” The clips sparked mass criticism online, with some viewers calling for the man’s deportation. The tourist had also posted a video from a nearby reserve, Ol Pejeta Conservancy. He was feeding a rhino there.

Conservancy has called this breaking the reserve’s rules as visitors are not allowed to touch rhinos.

Experts have condemned the tourist’s actions. Kenyan biologist and elephant conservationist Dr. Winnie Kiiru called the stunt “unfortunate,” and said that it endangered both the elephant and the visitor’s life.

She highlighted that the majority of elephants in Kenya are wild and that social media posts implying close interaction can mislead the public and create dangerous situations.

The incident is followed by another recent controversy in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where tourists were filmed disrupting the annual wildebeest migration. In response, the tourism and wildlife ministry announced stricter rules, improved signage, and stronger enforcement to protect both wildlife and visitors.

Ol Jogi Conservancy is home to around 500 elephants. They claim that the Conservancy is committed to rehabilitating orphaned animals and releasing them safely into the wild.