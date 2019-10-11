Stalker sexually assaults Japanese pop star after zooming into her eye in a selfie and locating her

New Delhi: A Japanese pop star was allegedly assaulted by a stalker who located the singer through a selfie she posted online, reports Daily Mail.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he identified the name of a train station in the singer's eyes in the selfie she shared on social media.

The 26-year-old waited at the station and followed her home when he spotted her, the police revealed. On reaching her house, he allegedly molested her by approaching her from behind and placing a cloth over her mouth. He then dragged her to a secluded area and injured her while she tried to free herself.

Identified as Hibiki Sato, he also told the police that he has been a huge fan of the Japanese pop star. He revealed he tracked down her location by observing the minute details in her selfie and zooming into the image that reflected in her eyes.