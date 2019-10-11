close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
japanese pop star

Stalker sexually assaults Japanese pop star after zooming into her eye in a selfie and locating her

A Japanese pop star was allegedly assaulted by a stalker who located the singer through a selfie she posted online, reports Daily Mail.

Stalker sexually assaults Japanese pop star after zooming into her eye in a selfie and locating her
Image Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: A Japanese pop star was allegedly assaulted by a stalker who located the singer through a selfie she posted online, reports Daily Mail.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he identified the name of a train station in the singer's eyes in the selfie she shared on social media.

The 26-year-old waited at the station and followed her home when he spotted her, the police revealed. On reaching her house, he allegedly molested her by approaching her from behind and placing a cloth over her mouth. He then dragged her to a secluded area and injured her while she tried to free herself.

Identified as Hibiki Sato, he also told the police that he has been a huge fan of the Japanese pop star. He revealed he tracked down her location by observing the minute details in her selfie and zooming into the image that reflected in her eyes.

 

Tags:
japanese pop starpop star assaultedstalker assaults
Next
Story

Durga puja pandal in Kolkata turns wedding venue for couple who met via social media

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour