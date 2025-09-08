Street Artist Uses Puppet’s Tiny Hands To Paint, Amazes Internet With Marionette Painting Skills

A viral video on Instagram has left social media users in awe after showcasing a street artist creating a painting in a truly unique way. The video, which has already garnered more than 5.2 million views and thousands of comments, features the incredible skills of a talented artist who is gaining wide attention for his unusual technique.

Victor Ariosa, a street performer, has turned puppetry into an art form. As captured in the video, he is using a marionette and guides the puppet’s tiny hands to hold a paintbrush and create intricate paintings. Each brushstroke is carefully controlled, blending precision with creativity. Watching the process is as mesmerizing as the finished artwork itself, drawing crowds of passersby who stopped to witness the unusual performance.

The video shows Victor’s mastery in both painting and performance. By combining the art of puppetry with visual art, he demonstrates how creativity can transform everyday tools into something extraordinary. The final piece of the painting showed his patience and dedication.

Social media users have flooded the post with praise for Victor’s unique art of painting. One user commented, “Creativity on another level.”

Another said, “I can't believe there are such artists in this world.”

While, many viewers questioned why such talent is seen on the streets rather than in galleries. One user wrote, “This generation doesn't deserve such talent. You need not be on the streets.”

Another commented, “Wonderful, he deserves a gold medal. Why is he here on the streets? Sorry brother, I'm only able to like once.”

Victor's Instagram handle, where he posts his work, is gaining popularity fast as more people are loving his art. With his unique style and extraordinary skill, the artist is praised widely over social media, users are amazed by the rare art of painting.

