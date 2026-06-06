'Biwi ke phone se sab darte hain': Sunil Gavaskar pauses mid-speech to answer wife's call, wins internet's heart | VIRAL VIDEO

Former Indian cricket captain and legendary commentator Sunil Gavaskar has gone viral online after a heartwarming, relatable moment during a public address. The cricket icon paused his speech mid-way to pick up a phone call from his wife, leaving the live audience and social media users thoroughly delighted.

The incident took place in Mumbai at the Rotary Service Centre on Juhu Tara Road, where Gavaskar was attending an event organised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport as the chief guest.

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A hilarious interruption: 'Just to remind me I shouldn't speak too much'

While Gavaskar was addressing the gathering, his mobile phone unexpectedly began to ring. Realising it was his wife, Marshneil, on the other end, the 74-year-old legend chose family over protocol and stopped his speech to answer the call.

Sunny ji answering wife’s call in the middle of his speech #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/rknuJ4Rbqb — lightningspeed (@lightningspeedk) June 5, 2026

Before putting the phone to his ear, he seamlessly charmed the room with a quick, witty defence:

"This must be my wife. Let me just take it. Just to remind me that I shouldn't speak too much."

The candid gesture immediately drew affectionate laughter and a collective "aww" from those in the room, breaking the formality of the event.

Netizens applaud India's new 'pookie husband'

As the video clip rapidly spread across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, cricket fans and internet users flooded the comment sections to praise the former batting maestro.

Netizens quickly dubbed him a "pookie husband" for prioritising his wife mid-event, drawing humorous comparisons to his historic playing days.

"Gavaskar faced the world's most dangerous bowlers without a helmet, but biwi ke phone se ye bhi darte hain (even he is scared of his wife's call)," joked one viral post on X.

Another user aptly added, *"Dar sab ko hota hai (Everyone feels fear)."

Speaking later to the media about managing his relentless commitments alongside his personal life, Gavaskar credited his structured schedule and careful planning for keeping his professional and family duties perfectly balanced.

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