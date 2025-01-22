Superglue Stunt Gone Hilariously Wrong: Man Accidentally Seals His Own Mouth In Viral Video, Watch

In the realm of bizarre internet stunts, a daring individual’s experiment with superglue has captivated millions, albeit for all the wrong reasons. A video making the rounds on social media shows a man attempting to pull off a jaw-dropping superglue trick—only to literally lose the ability to drop his jaw.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Badis TV, begins innocently enough. Armed with a tube of superglue and a sense of adventure, the man boldly applies a generous layer of adhesive directly onto his lips. What happens next is a perfect example of why warnings on glue bottles exist. Within seconds, his grin turns to a grimace as he realizes the gravity of his sticky situation: his mouth is sealed shut.

Panic sets in as the man tugs futilely at his lips, his wide eyes conveying a mix of shock, regret, and sheer terror. The video ends just as he appears to contemplate his next move, teetering on the edge of a full-blown meltdown. While the original intention may have been to amuse, it’s safe to say this was not the outcome he had envisioned.

Despite the man’s unfortunate predicament, the video has turned into a viral sensation, racking up over 8 million views and counting. Many users have shared it as a cautionary tale with a side of humor, proving once again that social media thrives on a blend of schadenfreude and slapstick misfortune.

Social media, of course, wasted no time in delivering a flood of reactions. The comments section is a goldmine of memes, jokes, and sarcastic quips. One user cheekily remarked, "When life tells you to shut up, and you literally listen," while another chimed in, "Guess he won’t be eating his words anytime soon!" Several viewers admitted to laughing so hard they had tears streaming down their faces.

While it’s unclear how long it took the man to free his lips from their unintended bond, one thing is certain: this superglue experiment provided the internet with plenty of laughs. Let this serve as a friendly reminder—stunts involving industrial-strength adhesives should NOT be tried at home!