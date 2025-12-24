Surat Businessman Deepak Ijardar Booked For Blocking Road, Bursting Firecrackers For Son’s Birthday: Report

A late-night birthday celebration on a public road in Gujarat has sparked widespread outrage after a businessman was caught setting off firecrackers amid moving traffic. The incident occurred in Surat, where the man allegedly blocked a busy stretch of road to celebrate his son’s birthday, causing disruption and safety concerns for commuters.

The episode, captured on video and circulated on social media, quickly went viral. Viewers expressed shock and anger, questioning how such an act could take place on a public road while vehicles were forced to halt and honk continuously.

The footage shows a man, identified as Deepak Ijardar, standing in the middle of the road as firecrackers are lit with the help of another individual. Cars and two-wheelers remain stranded nearby, with motorists visibly frustrated as the celebration continues despite the traffic chaos.

The incident has reignited debate over the misuse of public spaces by influential individuals. Critics argue that some affluent businessmen treat public roads as personal venues, using money and muscle power to block traffic for private celebrations, often resulting in long vehicle queues and inconvenience to the public.

According to the video and eyewitness accounts, those who objected to the road blockade were allegedly met with verbal abuse, threats, and even attempts to hurl firecrackers in their direction. Concerns were also raised about the potential consequences had an emergency vehicle, such as an ambulance, needed to pass through the area.

In one instance, a couple traveling by car reportedly questioned why the road had been blocked. Their query was allegedly answered with obscene language, intimidation, and an attempt to throw a lit firecracker at their vehicle.

The incident has raised serious questions about law enforcement and public accountability. If blocking a public road for a birthday celebration is not treated as an offence, critics ask, what purpose do traffic and safety regulations serve? And if those responsible for harassing commuters face no immediate consequences, what message does that send to ordinary citizens?

Many see this case as more than just the actions of one individual, calling it a reflection of a larger systemic issue where wealth and influence appear to override the law. There is growing public demand for strict action to deter such behaviour in the future.

According to reports, after the videos goes viral, the Surat police have registered a case against businessman Deepak Ijardar for illegally blocking a public road and bursting firecrackers during the celebration in the Dumas area. However, no arrests have been made so far.