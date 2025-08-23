Advertisement
KIRUNA CHURCH RELOCATION

Sweden Relocates 113-Year-Old Kiruna Church In Historic 600-Ton Move Amid Mining Expansion | Video

Sweden’s 113-year-old Kiruna Church has been moved to a new location covering five kilometers of Arctic roads. The move was necessary because the land under Kiruna is sinking due to iron ore mining. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sweden Relocates 113-Year-Old Kiruna Church In Historic 600-Ton Move Amid Mining Expansion | VideoImage: (X/@jbeijmo)

Sweden has just completed a huge and historic task: moving the 113-year-old Kiruna Church to a new location. The 600-ton wooden church was slowly transported over two days, covering five kilometers of Arctic roads. Thousands of people gathered to watch, including Sweden’s king.

 

The church, built between 1909 and 1912, is one of the largest wooden buildings in the country. Its design is mixed with elements of old Stave Churches and Sami culture, which makes it an important symbol of the region.

The move was necessary because the land under Kiruna is sinking due to iron ore mining. State-owned mining company LKAB has been operating in the area for over a century.

As the mine is expanding, the ground has become unstable which forced the city to gradually move to a safer place.

(Also Read: Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip And Princess Sofia Welcome Baby Girl – Royal Family’s Newest Princess Arrives)

To carry out the move, engineers lifted the church from its foundation and placed it on special remote-controlled trailers. Roads were widened to 24 meters to allow the structure to pass. The church moved at about half a kilometer per hour, so the journey took two full days.

The relocation, called “The Big Church Move,” was broadcast live across Sweden. The event included music, cultural performances, and ceremonies, making it a celebration as well as a preservation effort.

For many people in Kiruna, the move has brought mixed feelings. Locals were happy the church was saved, but sad to see it leave the place where it had stood for more than a century. 

For the Indigenous Sami community, who have herded reindeer in the region for thousands of years, said that the move has worried them.

The church has now reached its new site near the cemetery east of the old town. It will be reopened in 2026. Meanwhile, the larger project to move Kiruna city is still ongoing. By 2035, about 6,000 people and thousands of buildings will be relocated to make way for the mine.

However, the company has offered financial compensation to those affected by the relocation, or to rebuild their homes or buildings.

